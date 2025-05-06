WATCH: Conservative firebrand defends Israel against supposed ‘Talmudic expert’ May 6, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-conservative-firebrand-defends-israel-against-supposed-talmudic-expert/ Email Print Charlie Kirk, a staunch supporter of Israel and prominent conservative voice, slammed an individual for reciting random Talmud verses without understanding even the basic context or content of the text.My most recent exchange with a "Talmudic expert." pic.twitter.com/MR0Litq70E— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 6, 2025 anti-Israel protestersCharlie Kirktalmud