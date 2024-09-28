Search

WATCH: Danny Danon – ‘We feel similar to the US when Osama Bin Laden was killed’

Israel’s UN ambassador Danny Danon remarked on the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, saying the world is a better place with the terror leader gone.

