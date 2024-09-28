WATCH: Danny Danon – ‘We feel similar to the US when Osama Bin Laden was killed’

Israel’s UN ambassador Danny Danon remarked on the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, saying the world is a better place with the terror leader gone.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon to Neil: "We feel similar like the American people felt when Osama Bin Laden was killed." pic.twitter.com/ICnyDVAgVK — Neil Cavuto (@TeamCavuto) September 28, 2024