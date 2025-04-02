Search

WATCH: Daughters of released hostage Ohad Ben Ami reveal family’s rebuilding process

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-daughters-of-released-hostage-ohad-ben-ami-reveal-familys-rebuilding-process/
Email Print

After surviving captivity, Ohad Ben Ami reunited with his family, but their emotional journey continued as they continue to advocate for those still held hostage, grappling with trauma, resilience, and the weight of unfinished battles.



>