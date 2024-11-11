Search

WATCH: DC rabbi keeps his composure as antisemitic heckler harasses him

Rabbi Levi Shemtov of the Washington, DC Chabad, was harassed by a ‘Palestinian’ who kept asking the rabbi to prove Israel was the Jewish homeland and then constantly interrupted him.

