WATCH: DC rabbi keeps his composure as antisemitic heckler harasses him November 11, 2024

Rabbi Levi Shemtov of the Washington, DC Chabad, was harassed by a 'Palestinian' who kept asking the rabbi to prove Israel was the Jewish homeland and then constantly interrupted him.This rabbi was harassed by a pro-Palestinian heckler in DC.It's interesting to see how calm and composed he remained. pic.twitter.com/wafR59ygmY— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 11, 2024