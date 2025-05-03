WATCH: Ex-Columbia professor refuses to urge Hamas to release hostages

In an interview with Piers Morgan, former Columbia professor Ahmed Eldin flatly refused to call on Hamas to release the remaining Israeli hostages held in Gaza, exposing his true colors as an antisemite.

.@piersmorgan asked former Columbia professor Ahmed Eldin a simple question: “Will you call on Hamas to release the hostages?” He said no.

The more these people speak, the clearer it becomes—they don’t support Palestinians, they support terrorists. pic.twitter.com/xqpRT1z7TM

— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) May 2, 2025