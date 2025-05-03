Search

WATCH: Ex-Columbia professor refuses to urge Hamas to release hostages

In an interview with Piers Morgan, former Columbia professor Ahmed Eldin flatly refused to call on Hamas to release the remaining Israeli hostages held in Gaza, exposing his true colors as an antisemite.

