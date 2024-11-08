WATCH: Famous Jewish YouTuber waves Israeli flag at passing anti-Israel march November 8, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-famous-jewish-youtuber-waves-israeli-flag-at-passing-anti-israel-march/ Email Print YouTuber Casey Neistat spoke about antisemitism advocacy, Israel’s right to defend itself, and having honest conversations about the Middle East and other volatile topics.Proud Jewish YouTuber @Casey interrupted an interview with fellow Jewish creator @Youshaei to confront anti-Israel protesters outside his NYC office, waving the Israeli flag for all to see.“I’ve never held my tongue against hate. I stood up against antisemitism, supported… pic.twitter.com/taL6D7xXLQ— Yossi Farro (@FarroYossi) November 7, 2024 anti-Israel marchCasey NeistatYouTube