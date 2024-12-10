WATCH: Former hostage urges Trump to take action and secure the release of the remaining hostages December 10, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-hostage-urges-trump-to-take-action-and-secure-the-release-of-the-remaining-hostages/ Email Print Yehudit Raanan who was previously held in Gaza pleaded with president-elect Donald Trump to do everything he can to secure the release of the remaining hostages held in Gaza.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/WhatsApp-Video-2024-12-10-at-18.15.05_59200878.mp4 Donald TrumphostageYehudit Raanan