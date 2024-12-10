Search

WATCH: Former hostage urges Trump to take action and secure the release of the remaining hostages

Yehudit Raanan who was previously held in Gaza pleaded with president-elect Donald Trump to do everything he can to secure the release of the remaining hostages held in Gaza.

