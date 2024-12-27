Search

WATCH: Former IDF spox claps back at BCC host for biased media coverage

Former IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus stated in an interview that Israel’s precision strikes in Yemen are in response to unprovoked Houthi missile and UAV attacks on Israeli civilians, a fact overlooked in the news.

