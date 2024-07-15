WATCH: Former Secret Service agent breaks down immense security failures resulting in Trump assassination attempt July 15, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-secret-service-agent-breaks-down-immense-security-failures-resulting-in-trump-assassination-attempt/ Email Print Dan Bongino a former agent analyzes and discusses the failures surrounding the Trump attempted assassination and what Trump’s security detail can buff up for the following high profile events.Dan Bongino just gave the BEST rundown of the Trump assassination attempt I’ve heard yet 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/tI4VJo5gsN— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 14, 2024 Dan BonginoDonald Trump assassination attemptSecret Service