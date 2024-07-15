Search

WATCH: Former Secret Service agent breaks down immense security failures resulting in Trump assassination attempt

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-secret-service-agent-breaks-down-immense-security-failures-resulting-in-trump-assassination-attempt/
Email Print

Dan Bongino a former agent analyzes and discusses the failures surrounding the Trump attempted assassination and what Trump’s security detail can buff up for the following high profile events.

>