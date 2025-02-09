Search

WATCH: Former senior IRGC official claims Iran built chemical and biological weapons

General (Ret.) Mohsen Rafighdoost, former minister of the IRGC, stated that Iran stopped short of building an atomic weapon and claimed that Iran is defensively independent and integral to the line of opposition—from China, through India and Iran, to Russia—against the United States.



