WATCH: Gaza terrorists release propaganda video of hostage transfer February 1, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-gaza-terrorists-release-propaganda-video-of-hostage-transfer/ Email Print Hamas released three more hostages on Saturday, including American-Israeli Keith Siegal, Yarden Bibas—whose two infant children and wife are still being held—and Israeli Ofer Kalderon.Terrorists in Gaza Suddenly Obedient—No Large Gatherings During Hostage HandoverLooks like they listen when Israel speaks Arabic—like well-trained boys. pic.twitter.com/QlEPhrbYll— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 1, 2025 Hamashostage releasePropaganda