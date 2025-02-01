Search

WATCH: Gaza terrorists release propaganda video of hostage transfer

Hamas released three more hostages on Saturday, including American-Israeli Keith Siegal, Yarden Bibas—whose two infant children and wife are still being held—and Israeli Ofer Kalderon.

