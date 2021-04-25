WATCH: Gazans infiltrate Israel, steal equipment April 25, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-gazans-infiltrate-israel-steal-equipment/ Email Print A video circulating on social media appeared to show Palestinians breaching the Gaza security barrier amid widespread rioting in Jerusalem and Gaza City. A video purportedly showing Palestinians successfully crossing the separation fence between #Gaza and #Israel today. Reports claim they were able to steal equipment and successfully return to Gaza. The incident occurred east of al-Bureij. pic.twitter.com/9TLA5VFMLG — Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) April 25, 2021 Arab riotsGazaSecurity barrier