WATCH: Hamas building gets blown up by IDF demolition teams December 24, 2024 Jabaliya, a neighborhood in northern Gaza that was once the formidable fortress of Hamas, has been reduced to rubble by victorious IDF soldiers.Jabaliya, Gaza pic.twitter.com/rqs9fGzR3B— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 24, 2024Gazas Jabaliya neighborhood has been almost completely erased off the map. Maybe oct 7th wasn't worth it after all pic.twitter.com/SQYQkCjLvK— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 23, 2024 demolitionGazaIDFJabaliya