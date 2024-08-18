WATCH: Hamas leader ditches CNN interview after getting pressed on terror group’s responsibility for Gazan deaths August 18, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-leader-ditches-cnn-interview-after-getting-pressed-on-terror-groups-responsibility-for-gazan-deaths/ Email Print Osama Hamdan was asked by CNN commentator Jim Sciutto if Hamas takes any responsibility for civilian deaths in Gaza, since the terror group heavily embeds itself within civic infrastructure. This Hamas terrorist hiding in Doha gets destroyed on CNN pic.twitter.com/Og8hDGvL3O — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) August 18, 2024 CNNHamasOsama Hamdan