WATCH: Hamas parades new 'Shehab kamikaze drone' through Gaza streets May 29, 2021

On Friday, footage emerged on social media of Hamas' "newly unveiled Shehab kamikaze drone." Fantastic footage of today's al-Qassam military parade including a close view of the group's newly unveiled Shehab kamikaze drone. pic.twitter.com/3Hh0WHWNHx — Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) May 27, 2021 DroneGazaHamas