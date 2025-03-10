WATCH: Hamas’ resistance took a wrong turn on Oct. 7th, says Arab League

Arab League Sec.-Gen. Ahmed Aboul Gheit stated that Arab states reject President Trump’s plan, arguing that historically, no population was forced to leave their homes while rebuilding, even during World War II.

Arab League Sec.-Gen. Ahmed Aboul Gheit Rejects Trump’s Gaza Relocation Plan, Adds: I Acknowledge the Right to Resist Occupation but the October 7 Attack Took a “Wrong Turn,” Leading to the Destruction of Gaza, Death of 1,200 Israeli Civilians pic.twitter.com/LmSmy0sqVO — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) March 10, 2025