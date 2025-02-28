WATCH: Hamas supporters attempt to invade CCNY college, arrests made

The NYPD held back a mob of Hamas supporters attempting to reach the entrance of CCNY in Manhattan as they protested against Governor Kathy Hochul.

NOW: Protesters push against the barricades as NYPD pushes back blocking Pro-Palestine protesters from accessing CCNY college to "Confront Governor Hochul", arrests. pic.twitter.com/hZx7d66HOt — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) February 27, 2025