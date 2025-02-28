WATCH: Hamas supporters attempt to invade CCNY college, arrests made February 28, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-supporters-attempt-to-invade-ccny-college-arrests-made/ Email Print The NYPD held back a mob of Hamas supporters attempting to reach the entrance of CCNY in Manhattan as they protested against Governor Kathy Hochul.NOW: Pro-Palestine protesters push against barricades as NYPD pushes back outside CCNY college in NYC.Video by @peterhvideo @FreedomNTV [email protected] to license pic.twitter.com/Ab3I0BYiCj— Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) February 27, 2025 NOW: Protesters push against the barricades as NYPD pushes back blocking Pro-Palestine protesters from accessing CCNY college to "Confront Governor Hochul", arrests. pic.twitter.com/hZx7d66HOt— Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) February 27, 2025 Hamas supportersNYCNYPD