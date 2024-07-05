WATCH: Hamas supporters chant ‘Death to America,’ burn American flags at July 4th celebrations July 5, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-supporters-chant-death-to-america-burn-american-flags-at-july-4th-celebrations/ Email Print Mobs of terror supporters disrupted July 4th celebrations, with many chanting ‘Death to America’ and burning dozens of American flags. Palestinian terror supporters are burning American flags on 4th of July in DCpic.twitter.com/3LrFBW4D7h— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) July 4, 2024 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/WhatsApp-Video-2024-07-05-at-09.07.27_b2edc14f.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/WhatsApp-Video-2024-07-05-at-06.58.38_db28f8ce.mp4 Protests erupted across New York City on Thursday, with organizers urging extremists to ‘Flood July 4th for Gaza’ (referencing the October 7th Massacre, referred to as the ‘Al Aqsa Flood’ by Hamas). Agitators gathered at Washington Square Park, where they burned an American flag.… pic.twitter.com/jJWvYbxkgj— The Israel Files (@theisraelfiles) July 5, 2024 antisemitesFourth of JulyHamas supporters