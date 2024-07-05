Search

WATCH: Hamas supporters chant ‘Death to America,’ burn American flags at July 4th celebrations

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-supporters-chant-death-to-america-burn-american-flags-at-july-4th-celebrations/
Email Print

Mobs of terror supporters disrupted July 4th celebrations, with many chanting ‘Death to America’ and burning dozens of American flags.





>