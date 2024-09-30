WATCH: Hezbollah Dep-Gen, hidden away and sweating, boasts about repelling an Israeli invasion September 30, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hezbollah-dep-gen-hidden-away-and-sweating-boasts-about-repelling-an-israeli-invasion/ Email Print Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary-General Naim Qassem, in his first speech following Nasrallah’s assassination, appeared visibly shaken and fearful of a potential Israeli strike. Priceless: Deputy Leader of Hezbollah sweating and scared sh*tless, talking sh*t about Israel while hiding in a closet pic.twitter.com/TKRHybgpHr — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) September 30, 2024 Deputy Leader of Hezbollah talking sh*t and saying they will defeat Israel, while literally hiding in a closet pic.twitter.com/1cRey424UX — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) September 30, 2024 HezbollahNaim QassemNasrallah assassination