WATCH: Hezbollah Dep-Gen, hidden away and sweating, boasts about repelling an Israeli invasion

Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary-General Naim Qassem, in his first speech following Nasrallah’s assassination, appeared visibly shaken and fearful of a potential Israeli strike.

Priceless: Deputy Leader of Hezbollah sweating and scared sh*tless, talking sh*t about Israel while hiding in a closet

pic.twitter.com/TKRHybgpHr — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) September 30, 2024