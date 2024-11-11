Search

WATCH: Hezbollah fires dozens of rockets at Haifa and neighboring communities

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hezbollah-fires-dozens-of-rockets-at-haifa-and-neighboring-communities/
Email Print

A rocket hit the Arab Israeli town of Bi’ina, close to Karmiel, leaving a 27-year-old woman, a 35-year-old man, and an 8-month-old infant injured.

>