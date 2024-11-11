WATCH: Hezbollah fires dozens of rockets at Haifa and neighboring communities November 11, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hezbollah-fires-dozens-of-rockets-at-haifa-and-neighboring-communities/ Email Print A rocket hit the Arab Israeli town of Bi’ina, close to Karmiel, leaving a 27-year-old woman, a 35-year-old man, and an 8-month-old infant injured.Massive barrage of rockets fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon into northern Israel pic.twitter.com/KrwWibaLMQ— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) November 11, 2024pic.twitter.com/5CmtNOL80m — Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) November 11, 2024 Direct hit near Haifa pic.twitter.com/V5ViiBN6rO— Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) November 11, 2024 Hezbollah launched around 80 rockets at northern Israel on Monday, wounding several people and hitting Haifa and nearby areas, per IDF. Read more: https://t.co/6nv4y6WUAtvia Maariv pic.twitter.com/NhM4WcyWao — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) November 11, 2024Northern Israel was rocked today by Hezbollah’s relentless rocket barrage, leaving shattered homes in its wake. This isn’t just another attack—it’s a stark reminder of why the IDF must dismantle Hezbollah’s terror machine that’s been endangering Israeli lives for over a year. pic.twitter.com/aWjlxl7c1K — Yaki Lopez️ (@YakiLopez) November 11, 2024 HaifaHezbollahKiryat Atarocket attacks