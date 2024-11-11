WATCH: Hezbollah fires dozens of rockets at Haifa and neighboring communities

A rocket hit the Arab Israeli town of Bi’ina, close to Karmiel, leaving a 27-year-old woman, a 35-year-old man, and an 8-month-old infant injured.

Massive barrage of rockets fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon into northern Israel pic.twitter.com/KrwWibaLMQ — Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) November 11, 2024

Direct hit near Haifa pic.twitter.com/V5ViiBN6rO — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) November 11, 2024

Hezbollah launched around 80 rockets at northern Israel on Monday, wounding several people and hitting Haifa and nearby areas, per IDF. Read more: https://t.co/6nv4y6WUAt via Maariv pic.twitter.com/NhM4WcyWao — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) November 11, 2024