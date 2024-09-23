WATCH: Hezbollah member records final moments as Israeli missile hits his car September 23, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hezbollah-member-records-final-moments-as-israeli-missile-hits-his-car/ Email Print The IDF’s bombardment has killed over 300 Hezbollah operatives, wounded thousands more, and destroyed thousands of long to short range weapons and launchers. CRAZY: a Hezbollah terrorists records his own demise from an IDF airstrike pic.twitter.com/UB6Y0vHARf — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) September 23, 2024 airstrikeHezbollahIDF