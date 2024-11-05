WATCH: Hezbollah tunnel system destroyed by IDF troops

The IDF has been systematically removing threats from Israel’s borders by finding and taking Hezbollah weapons and destroying their strongholds.

Watch how an IDF brigade detonated explosives to destroy a large tunnel system in Lebanon. Notice the delayed dust clouds bursting up from all the houses closer to the soldiers’ location as the explosion moves through the tunnels beneath them pic.twitter.com/Aoavje1sCx — Cheryl E ️ (@CherylWroteIt) November 4, 2024