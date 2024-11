WATCH: Hilarious Israeli skit mocks useless UNIFIL ‘peacekeepers’

A skit by Eretz Nehederet made fun of the UN’s peacekeeping force in Lebanon, UNIFIL, for its inability to stop Hezbollah from rearming and entrenching itself in southern Lebanon.

A special clip of UNIFIL peacekeepers in Lebanon via @Eretz_Nehederet pic.twitter.com/aQOhDcM2PN — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 28, 2024