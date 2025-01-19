WATCH: Hostages arrive at Sheba Medical Center for evaluation January 19, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hostages-arrive-at-sheba-medical-center-for-evaluation/ Email Print After meeting with their mothers and medical professionals at the initial staging area, the hostages were transferred to Sheba Medical Center for further evaluation.WATCHIDF CH-53 helicopter carrying hostages has just landed at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/Wh53qJsl6e— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 19, 2025 JUST IN: The three freed Israeli hostages have now taken off with their mothers in an IAF helicopter to the hospital, where they will meet the rest of their families and receive medical treatment pic.twitter.com/RV2326tDeD— Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) January 19, 2025 hostagesIDFSheba Medical Center