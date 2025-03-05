Search

WATCH: Houthis claim to have shot down US MQ-9 Reaper drone

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-houthis-claim-to-have-shot-down-us-mq-9-reaper-drone/
Email Print

The Houthis have shot down between eight and fifteen Reaper drones, each valued at $30–33 million, since October 7, 2023, demonstrating the terror organization’s disregard for U.S. military might.

>