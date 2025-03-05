WATCH: Houthis claim to have shot down US MQ-9 Reaper drone

The Houthis have shot down between eight and fifteen Reaper drones, each valued at $30–33 million, since October 7, 2023, demonstrating the terror organization’s disregard for U.S. military might.

WATCH Reported footage shows the alleged downing of a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone—unsurprising, given the recent U.S. designation of the group as a terrorist organization. https://t.co/89eTjKbJGZ pic.twitter.com/oieRCXsDXV — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 4, 2025