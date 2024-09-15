WATCH: Houthis release footage of missile launch targeting central Israel

Around 6:30 am, sirens across central Israel forced millions of Israelis into shelters, when the Houthis launched a hypersonic ballistic missile which according to IDF sources fragmented midair and landed in an open field in the Ben Shemen forest, sparking a fire.

VIDEO: Houthis launch HYPERSONIC missile targeting Israel this morning. Yemeni Armed Forces claim nothing, not even US-UK defenses, will stop their support for Gaza. Israel under attack. pic.twitter.com/ZlcKbr9UlE — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) September 15, 2024