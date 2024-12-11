WATCH: How Israel’s innovations are revolutionizing the fight against climate change December 11, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-how-israels-innovations-are-revolutionizing-the-fight-against-climate-change/ Email Print Israeli company BugEra is using advanced genetic engineering to create black soldier fly strains that convert organic waste into sustainable oils, alternative proteins, and biofuels—helping cut greenhouse gas emissions and driving the circular economy. biologyBugEraClimate changeIsraeli technology