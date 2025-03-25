WATCH: Hundreds of Gazans take to the streets protesting Hamas

Anti-Hamas demonstrations erupted across the Gaza Strip today as starving and desperate Palestinians, increasingly frustrated, voiced their anger at Hamas for prolonging the suffering and devastation in the region.

Breaking: Large-scale Protests Against Hamas in Gaza "Down with Hamas, we’ve had enough, Hamas!” "The people are demanding Hamas to release the hostages, to step down from ruling Gaza, and to end this war" pic.twitter.com/c9XzbeE4Hw — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) March 25, 2025

BREAKING GAZA: The mayor of Beit Lahia, along with local leaders, is calling for an end to Hamxs’ rule in the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/h00EYC3IsB — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 25, 2025

ANTI-HAMAS PROTESTS BREAK OUT IN GAZA Waving white flags, Palestinians took to the streets demanding an end to both the war and Hamas rule. Chants rang out against Hamas and even Al-Jazeera, with crowds shouting, "The people do not want war, the people do not want Hamas."… https://t.co/2xE37taL4n pic.twitter.com/LCRfWhuet1 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 25, 2025

BREAKING – Northern Gaza Tens of thousands of Gazans take to the streets to chant "Hamas! Our people in Gaza demand your downfall!" Mainstream media? Pro-Palestine accounts? Accounts like mine and others will always show what’s ACTUALLY happening. pic.twitter.com/7GNfSsrYxt — Kosher (@koshercockney) March 25, 2025

Anti-Hamas protests are breaking out in northern and southern Gaza, asking "Where is the press?!" Of course, Aljazeera & leftists or "independent" Western media are nowhere to be seen because they will never disrupt the Hamas-centric "resistance" narrative. Expose them all now! pic.twitter.com/GLFAAPKLiB — Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib (@afalkhatib) March 25, 2025