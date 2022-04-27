WATCH: IDF apprehends 12 terror suspects in overnight raid in PA

IDF special forces continued counterterrorism efforts in the Jenin area overnight Tuesday/Wednesday, facing dozens of Palestinians who fired live ammunition and hurled rocks and explosives at the soldiers, who responded with live ammunition.

