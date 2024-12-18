WATCH: IDF destroys Gaza tunnel used to attack and kill three soldiers December 18, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-destroys-gaza-tunnel-used-to-attack-and-kill-three-soldiers/ Email Print Combat engineers discovered and demolished the tunnel connected to a 500-meter underground passage, while an airstrike shortly afterward eliminated at least 10 Hamas operatives involved in the attack.WATCH⚡️The IDF says it discovered and destroyed a tunnel in Jabalia, northern Gaza, used by a Hamxs cell in a December 9 attack that killed three Givati Brigade soldiers and wounded 12 others. The tunnel, connected to a 500-meter underground passage, was found and demolished by… pic.twitter.com/RArzi7c7ZT— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 17, 2024 GazaGaza tunnelsHamasIDF