WATCH: IDF destroys Gaza tunnel used to attack and kill three soldiers

Combat engineers discovered and demolished the tunnel connected to a 500-meter underground passage, while an airstrike shortly afterward eliminated at least 10 Hamas operatives involved in the attack.

WATCH⚡️ The IDF says it discovered and destroyed a tunnel in Jabalia, northern Gaza, used by a Hamxs cell in a December 9 attack that killed three Givati Brigade soldiers and wounded 12 others. The tunnel, connected to a 500-meter underground passage, was found and demolished by… pic.twitter.com/RArzi7c7ZT — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 17, 2024