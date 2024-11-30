WATCH: IDF destroys Hezbollah portable rocket launcher amid ceasefire breach November 30, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-destroys-hezbollah-portable-rocket-launcher-amid-ceasefire-breach/ Email Print The Israel Air Force neutralized a threat in southern Lebanon after detecting terrorist activity and the movement of a Hezbollah portable rocket launcher.WATCH: After identifying terrorist activity and movement of a Hezbollah portable rocket launcher in southern Lebanon, the Israel Air Force thwarted the threat pic.twitter.com/yAsWoCTKZP— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) November 29, 2024 צה"ל פעל במהלך היום בעקבות מספר פעולות בלבנון שהיוו איום על מדינת ישראל, תוך הפרת הבנות הסכם הפסקת האש>> pic.twitter.com/kEZIGGsFwm — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 30, 2024 CeasefireHezbollahIDFLebanon