WATCH: IDF destroys home of terrorist who carried out deadly Tel Aviv attack May 23, 2023

Early Tuesday morning, the IDF blew up the apartment in Ni'lin of Mutaz al-Khawaja, the terrorist who carried out the Tel Aviv shooting attack on Dizengoff Street in March. Israeli civilian Or Ashkar was killed and two others were wounded in the attack. Security forces eliminated the terrorist in a shootout at the scene.

https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/IDF-demolishes-terrorists-home.mp4

Home demolitionIDFPalestinian terrorTel Aviv