WATCH: IDF eliminates terrorists after Israeli injured in ramming attack August 25, 2024

One Israeli was wounded in a ramming attack near Ariel, and IDF soldiers eliminated the two terrorists in the car, preventing further harm to civilians.

Video footage of the attempted car ramming in Ariel pic.twitter.com/iGqhICmU21 — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) August 25, 2024

Damn,,, unloaded on those F**kers pic.twitter.com/lvgqynqQMI — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) August 25, 2024