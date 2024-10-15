WATCH: IDF engages in intense face-to-face fighting against Hezbollah October 15, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-engages-in-intense-face-to-face-fighting-against-hezbollah/ Email Print IDF units continue to dismantle Hezbollah positions and eliminating terrorists, while confiscating various weapons hidden in tunnels or inside civilian homes.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/WhatsApp-Video-2024-10-15-at-10.00.29_4112c892.mp4WATCH ⚡️IDF reserve fighters are engaged in point blank combat with Hezbollah terrorists at the entrance of a tunnel in Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/awdOWOF7V4— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 14, 2024 Read Exploding pagers signal dilemmas for both Hezbollah and Israel gunfightsIDFLebanon'Hezbollah