WATCH: IDF finds massive stockpiles of Hezbollah weapons meant for thwarted Galilee invasion October 10, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-finds-massive-stockpiles-of-hezbollah-weapons-meant-for-thwarted-galilee-invasion/ Email Print Southern Lebanon has been turned into a massive base, with dozens of outposts teeming with weapons meant to inflict as much damage on soldiers and civilians as possible.MUST WATCH AND SHARE: IDF Spokesman General Hagari inside a Lebanese village with a message in ENGLISH to the entire world about the horrors that Hezbollah was preparing for the residents of Israel. pic.twitter.com/LOmXoxOKRv— Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) October 10, 2024 Read ‘We can’t live like this’: Israeli parents plead for safer schools after Hezbollah drone strikeRead IDF 'regrets' shooting of Turkish-American anti-Israel activist HezbollahIDFInvasion of Galileesouthern Lebanon