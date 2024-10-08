Search

WATCH: IDF forces demolish Hezbollah tunnel which crossed into Israeli territory

The tunnel originating in southern Lebanon emerged in Israeli territory near Moshav Zarit, where Hezbollah intended to use it as a base for attacks on nearby communities.

