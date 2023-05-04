WATCH: IDF grabs terrorists in undercover operation in Nablus May 4, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-grabs-terrorists-in-undercover-operation-in-nablus/ Email Print The security cabinet provided complete footage of the undercover operation in Nablus (Shechem) Thursday morning, during which the IDF captured several terrorists, including the murderers of three members of the Dee family. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/IMG_7530.mp4 Dee familyIDFNablusPalestinian terrorshechem