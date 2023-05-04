Search

WATCH: IDF grabs terrorists in undercover operation in Nablus

The security cabinet provided complete footage of the undercover operation in Nablus (Shechem) Thursday morning, during which the IDF captured several terrorists, including the murderers of three members of the Dee family.