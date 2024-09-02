WATCH: IDF intensifies counterterror operations in Jenin

An IDF drone took out an armed terror cell advancing towards Israeli troops and recorded terrorists throwing explosives from the roof of a mosque.

IDF footage from Jenin counterterrorism operations: 14 terrorists killed, 25 others arrested, 30 roadside bombs neutralized Terrorists were seen throwing explosives from the roof of a mosque at the forces, showing cynical use of civilian infrastructure to carry out attacks pic.twitter.com/yr0SJHml8n — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) September 2, 2024