WATCH: IDF soldier reveals first thing Noa Argamani asked after her rescue June 13, 2024

A member of the elite forces that conducted the daring and historic hostage rescue operation, code-named 'Arnon' revealed that Noa immediately wondering the state of her mother who has severe cancer. The IDF soldiers who rescued Now Argamani from Hamas reveal that her first words to them were:"Is my mom still alive?"Via @YaariCohen pic.twitter.com/y21OLJFr2d — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 13, 2024 IDFNoa ArgamaniOperation Arnon