WATCH: IDF strikes Gaza targets in response to election night rocket attack March 24, 2021

The Israeli Air Force hit targets in Gaza on Tuesday night after terrorists in the Strip launched a rocket that landed near Beersheba.

#شاهد | لحظة استهداف طائرات الاحتلال الحربية لهدف داخل قطاع #غزة ، قبل قليل . pic.twitter.com/b2y1TLD1Fy

— المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) March 24, 2021