WATCH: IDF troops locate several underground terror centers in southern Lebanon October 13, 2024

The IDF confiscated various weapons such as Kornet missiles, ammunition, and rifles from depots hidden in civilian homes in southern Lebanon.

#BREAKING: During IDF operations in southern Lebanon, forces discovered an underground tunnel shaft inside a building and captured a Hezbollah terrorist.The troops surrounded the building, found the tunnel entrance, and uncovered a hidden underground complex about 7 meters… pic.twitter.com/0bTSAgmPRR— Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 13, 2024