WATCH: IDF uncovers and destroys massive Hamas tunnel in Rafah

Following the interrogation of captured Hamas terrorists, IDF forces located and destroyed a kilometer-long, 25-meter-deep Hamas tunnel in Rafah used as a base and weapons storage for key terrorists.

Hamxs terrorists surrendered in Rafah, were interrogated by the Shin Bet, and following their interrogation, troops from the IDF’s 188th Brigade and Yahalom Unit destroyed a key underground infrastructure site in Rafah.

During operations by the 188th Brigade combat team in the… pic.twitter.com/IAr3wvCrIm

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 9, 2025