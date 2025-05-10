Search

WATCH: IDF uncovers and destroys massive Hamas tunnel in Rafah

Following the interrogation of captured Hamas terrorists, IDF forces located and destroyed a kilometer-long, 25-meter-deep Hamas tunnel in Rafah used as a base and weapons storage for key terrorists.

