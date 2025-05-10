WATCH: IDF uncovers and destroys massive Hamas tunnel in Rafah May 10, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-uncovers-and-destroys-massive-hamas-tunnel-in-rafah/ Email Print Following the interrogation of captured Hamas terrorists, IDF forces located and destroyed a kilometer-long, 25-meter-deep Hamas tunnel in Rafah used as a base and weapons storage for key terrorists.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/WhatsApp-Video-2025-05-09-at-18.33.32_9763d19d.mp4Hamxs terrorists surrendered in Rafah, were interrogated by the Shin Bet, and following their interrogation, troops from the IDF’s 188th Brigade and Yahalom Unit destroyed a key underground infrastructure site in Rafah.During operations by the 188th Brigade combat team in the… pic.twitter.com/IAr3wvCrIm— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 9, 2025חטיבת גולני ממשיכה לפעול במוקד הלחימה האחרון שנותר בחטיבת ברפיח – מפקד חטיבת גולני ללוחמיו: ״חטיבת גולני לעולם לא עוצרת, אנחנו נמשיך להוביל, להגן ובעיקר לפעול בשם הרוח של הנופלים ובשם האמונה בצדקת הדרך״צוות הקרב של חטיבת גולני פועל בחודשים האחרונים במרחב רפיח ובמסדרון ׳מורג׳.… pic.twitter.com/hre1Szrg0z— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 10, 2025 GazaHamasIDFtunnel