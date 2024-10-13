Search

WATCH: IDF uncovers Hezbollah tunnel meters from UNIFIL watchtower

As with UNRWA in Gaza, UNIFIL has completely failed its mission to prevent Hezbollah from rearming and occupying southern Lebanon.

