WATCH: Imam says Muslims firmly reject democracy because it contradicts Allah
July 10, 2024

In a sentiment shared by a majority of Muslims, Sharia law is the ruling authority on Earth, whereas democracy is a man-made legal system and therefore invalid.

Imam in Europe:"The law of Allah is superior to your laws, you cannot oppose and contradict what Allah says. We don't like your democracy"This is a widely held belief across the West among these people.