WATCH: Incredible IDF airstrike eliminates Hamas cell while keeping donkey alive

Despite claims that the IDF is wantonly and indiscriminately bombing civilian refugee camps, the precision exhibited in Israeli airstrikes are unparalleled, taking out this entire Hamas cell without harming the innocent donkey.

