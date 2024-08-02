WATCH: Iron Dome intercepts large Hezbollah rocket barrage

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack but said the larger retaliation for killing their chief of staff Fuad Shukr is still to come.

Northern Israel right now: we hold the Lebanese government responsible for EVERY single Hezbollah rocket fired toward Israel.

We will not allow anyone to terrorize the people of Israel. pic.twitter.com/ZqN1tHk7cR

— Israel ישראל (@Israel) August 1, 2024