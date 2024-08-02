WATCH: Iron Dome intercepts large Hezbollah rocket barrage August 2, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iron-dome-intercepts-large-hezbollah-rocket-barrage/ Email Print Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack but said the larger retaliation for killing their chief of staff Fuad Shukr is still to come. Northern Israel right now: we hold the Lebanese government responsible for EVERY single Hezbollah rocket fired toward Israel. We will not allow anyone to terrorize the people of Israel. pic.twitter.com/ZqN1tHk7cR — Israel ישראל (@Israel) August 1, 2024 Numerous Iron Dome interceptions reported over the Western Galilee, in the first attack from Lebanon in over 48 hours. https://t.co/oLZo51GBzf pic.twitter.com/qnuQn9RMbn — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) August 1, 2024 Several Interceptions by the Iron Dome over the Upper Galilee Region of Northwestern Israel, following the First Rocket Barrage launched by Hezbollah in over 48 Hours. pic.twitter.com/vW25m2OOqt — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) August 1, 2024 Read WATCH: Hezbollah flaunts large arsenal of weapons in show of force HezbollahIron Domerockets