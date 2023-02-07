WATCH: Israel likely to face massive earthquake in near future; minor tremor felt in Jerusalem February 7, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israel-likely-to-face-massive-earthquake-in-near-future/ Email Print The Dead Sea fault line that runs through Israel sees a major quake every hundred years, and it’s only a matter of time until the next one. Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, a minor earthquake of 3.5 magnitude was reported in the Jerusalem area. No danger was posed. Earthquakeearthquake in IsraelIsrael's preparedness for earthquakesNatural disaster