WATCH: Israel receives three brand new F-35i fighter jets

Israel's air dominance just got deadlier as three new F-35i 'Adir' jets landed at Nevatim Air Force Base, joining the elite 'Lions of the South' squadron—bolstering the IDF's firepower after logging over 15,000 combat hours since October 7.שלושה מטוסי F-35 ״אדיר״ מתוצרת לוקהיד מרטין נחתו בסוף השבוע בבסיס חיל האוויר בנבטים. עם הגעתם, יהיו לחיל האוויר 42 מטוסי ״אדיר״, כולל מטוס הניסוי (AS-15) שמוצב במרכז ניסויי הטיסה בבסיס תל נוף. הסכמי הרכש שנחתמו עם ארה"ב עומדים על 75 מטוסי F-35 עבור מדינת ישראל