WATCH: Israel receives three brand new F-35i fighter jets

Israel’s air dominance just got deadlier as three new F-35i ‘Adir’ jets landed at Nevatim Air Force Base, joining the elite ‘Lions of the South’ squadron—bolstering the IDF’s firepower after logging over 15,000 combat hours since October 7.

שלושה מטוסי F-35 ״אדיר״ מתוצרת לוקהיד מרטין נחתו בסוף השבוע בבסיס חיל האוויר בנבטים. עם הגעתם, יהיו לחיל האוויר 42 מטוסי ״אדיר״, כולל מטוס הניסוי (AS-15) שמוצב במרכז ניסויי הטיסה בבסיס תל נוף.

הסכמי הרכש שנחתמו עם ארה”ב עומדים על 75 מטוסי F-35 עבור מדינת ישראל pic.twitter.com/8KFWZ96OC3 — איתי בלומנטל Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) March 16, 2025