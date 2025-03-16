Search

WATCH: Israel receives three brand new F-35i fighter jets

Israel’s air dominance just got deadlier as three new F-35i ‘Adir’ jets landed at Nevatim Air Force Base, joining the elite ‘Lions of the South’ squadron—bolstering the IDF’s firepower after logging over 15,000 combat hours since October 7.

