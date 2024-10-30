WATCH: Israeli airstrike causes massive secondary explosions after hit on weapons depot October 30, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-airstrike-causes-massive-secondary-explosions-after-hit-on-weapons-depot/ Email Print The IDF recently reported that their ground maneuver is ending, and they are now seeking a ceasefire, which they believe would allow residents to return safely.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/WhatsApp-Video-2024-10-29-at-16.00.32_b256d12d.mp4 CeasefireHezbollahIDF