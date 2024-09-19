WATCH: Israeli strikes target several Hezbollah positions in south Lebanon

Overnight, the Israeli Air Force conducted precision strikes on Hezbollah military infrastructure in and around Lebanese towns, specifically targeting and destroying weapons storage facilities.

Overnight, the Israeli Air Force launched Strikes against Hezbollah Military Infrastructure in and around the Towns of Chihine, Tayibe, Blida, Meiss El Jabal, Aitaroun and Kfarkela; with a Weapons Storage Site near the Village of Khiam also being Targeted and Destroyed. pic.twitter.com/cqYn8qHjl2

— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 19, 2024